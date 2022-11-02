Lost & Found Video Night Vol. 5

Not Available

A veritable treasure trove of bizarre, hilarious, jaw dropping and just plain amazing video clips you will not see ANYWHERE else. Featuring a dancing Mexican midget; the worst stand up comedian ever; warped religious teachings; rare musical footage of The Clean, The Barbarians, Leslie Gore, Roland Kirk, Os Mutantes, and To Live and Shave in L.A.; insane Indian disco; found home movies; Pat Boone losing his wig on live TV; weird commercials; Ronald & Nancy Regan discussing their heroin & crack cocaine habit; and much, much more. Running at a packed 90 minutes, this brain numbing dose of certifiable weirdness is a must see for anyone interested in amazing, entertainment!