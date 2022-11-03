Lost & Found Video Night Vol. 6

Not Available

Mixing such dangerous elements as mind destroying public access segments, embarrassing live news footage, ridiculous moments from some of the most bizarre foreign films ever made, and more, this edition is certain to freak out any self respecting film fanatic! Featuring such insanity as the Indonesian Sylvester Stallone, geriatric ladies performing the most pathetic ballet ever seen, Doc Mo She: the Hanukkah Homeboy, proof that Jesus Christ can't give kids candy on command, a touching moment of religious honesty from Stryper, Larry King asked to 'Zoom the penis', Tiny Tim performing Great Balls of Fire live on the Ed Sullivan Show, Bruce Lee vs. Dracula's Zombies, Mickey Rooney in the middle of an intense psychedelic flashback, Tony Curtis hitting a guy in the face with a phone, and a whole lot more!