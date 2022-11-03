Not Available

Ask yourself, 'Where am I going to find footage of a bearded lady singing Patsy Cline's 'Crazy', sandwiched between a backwoods goon philosophizing on the dangers of Lyme disease and an angry country singer smashing his guitar over a disgruntled audience members head?' The clear answer: Lost & Found Video Night Vol. 7! This jam packed volume is filled with some of the strangest sights you will ever see, including Richard Simmons in drag having sex with a vacuum cleaner; hoffific public access shows; Turkish film insanity; a man setting himself on fire via a fart and a ligher; amazingly embarrassing live TV footage; a backwoods dentist and his brain dead patient; one of the worst comedians you will ever see; weird vintage TV commercials; rare musical footage including The Pretty Things, Francois Hardy, Raquel Welch, and much, much more!