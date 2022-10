Not Available

The sequel to the award-winning short film "Lost in Detroit" picks up with Leah (Maria Wasikowski) looking for a place to park to meet her friends at the Tigers game. Worlds collide as Natalie (Niki Cipriano) and Monica (Michelle Cohl) make their escape and look to Maria for safety. With a gang of deranged lunatics hot on their trail, running through the streets of Detroit looking for anyone who can help is their only hope.