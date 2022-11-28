Lost in her hair (monday)

Not Available

Monday /Lost In Her hair starts with an excited young Iranian girl getting ready for her first day of school. As her mother is brushing her hair and dressing her, she has varied conversations with off-frame family members that reflect cultural specificities. Halfway through, the film cuts to the grown-up girl, isolated in a room, calling for a cab to an international airport, suggesting that she is about to leave the country. The second half of the film focuses on the last seconds of her residence in her home country, stuck between residues of intimacy and memories while an inevitable future overseas waiting for her. Oscillating between the self-portrait tradition and autobiography, this film illustrates one of many struggles of contemporary womanhood in Iran: hair and veil through a very experimental personal lens.