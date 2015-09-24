2015

Lost in Hong Kong

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 24th, 2015

Studio

Luck Road Culture Communication Co.

The film follows Xu Lai, a former artist whose dreams were dashed when the responsibilities of life set in. With his life now revolving around his wife Cai Bo who is obsessed with having children, the quirks of his eccentric family and his mediocre, ordinary existence, Xu Lai hopes to reconnect with his first love Yang YIi on an upcoming vacation. However, his hopes are dashed when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder investigation that proves truth is often stranger than fiction.

Cast

Xu ZhengXu Lai
Zhao WeiCai Bo/Spinach
Bao Bei-ErCai Lala
Du JuanYang Yi
Eric KotPoliceman
Sam LeePoliceman

View Full Cast >

Images