A tribute to, and evocation of women no longer alive. The rituals of their daily lives are honored and memorialized through transformed images of flowers, woods, water and more. (Anita Thacher) LOST/ IN MEMORIAM's non-narrative domestic and natural imagery progresses through the rhythms and emotions of the accompanying piano music by Robert Aldridge. The rituals of women's daily lives are honored and memorialized. «...Anita Thacher's elegant, abstract tribute, LOST/ IN MEMORIAM: stylized images of tulips and waving grasses whose splendid sensuality are an apt elegy for the creative lives of friends loved and lost. Thacher evocatively quotes Virginia Woolf (A Room of One's Own): 'Great poets do not die; they are continuing presences.' Her film is dedicated to Francesca Woodman, Susan Loda, Susan Brockman, Yvonne Vera and Barbara Jarvis.» (Karen Cooper, Film Forum)