Lost in Paradise

Khoa, a naive 20-year-old guy arrives in Saigon to begin a new life. He is soon befriended by Dong, a handsome guy who offers him a place to stay. When Khoa goes to check out Dong’s apartment, he discovers that there is another guy, Lam, living there too. The two guys steal all his cash and belongings and run away. Lam, who then in turn is abandoned by Dong, becomes a prostitute, while Khoa, disillusioned and left penniless, takes on menial jobs to survive. Later Lam and Khoa are eventually reunited, and become closer and closer.