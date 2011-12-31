2011

Seduced by the lure of reality TV fame, Angelo becomes entangled between two opposing worlds. This twenty something struggles to maintain his own identity in a celebrity crazed environment that, for the most part, perceives him as The Animal, a character conceived and manipulated by studio heavyweights to line their own pockets . Life at the Zoo House, despite its glamorous trappings and undeniable perks, is inhabited with drama and friends of questionable motives. Can Angelo survive being LOST IN REALITY?