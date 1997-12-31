Lost In Space Forever

1997

Host John Larroquette takes viewers on a nostalgic trip through the 1965-1968 sci-fi comedy series. The disc's rare footage include Guy Williams's screen test, extended clips from the 1965 pilot, bloopers and the original clips CBS network sales presentation. Viewers also get to go behind the scenes of the 1998 big-screen version. To top it off, Billy Mumy (Will), Jonathan Harris (Dr. Smith) and the robot reunite for a special tribute.