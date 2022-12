Not Available

Paolina is the illegitimate daughter of the Duke of Vallenza, and lives as a beggar. She meets with Nunzio, a blind man who plays violin, exploited by his stepfather, and the two fall in love. The old Duke, remorsing, tries to find his daughter but he doesn't manage and leaves everything to his latest concubine, Livia, while Nunzio and Paolina will live in misery. The only copy of this film was destroyed in World War Two