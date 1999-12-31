Lost in the Pershing Point Hotel

1999

Comedy - In 1970s Atlanta, a diminutive gay man tries to find succor from the small-town religion that filled him with self-loathing. He meets Miss Make-Do, who teaches him the fun of reckless behavior and emotional management via getting higher than a kite. The film stars Leslie Jordan (who also wrote the screenplay) and features a host of cameos from John Ritter, Marilu Henner, Kathy Kinney and others. Julia Jay Pierrepont III directs. - Leslie Jordan, Erin Chandler, Mark Pellegrino