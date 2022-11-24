Lost in Time

Not Available

The talented mental illusionist Mai Xin (Wang Zhener) is good at hypnotherapy. She is able to read all the hearts of people with amazing insight, but she can't find her memories. The disappearance of a patient broke her peaceful life and made her accidentally involved in a psychological game. Together with the former criminal policeman who is looking for his sister, Xu Ranran (Wang Hao ornaments), he was trapped in the terminal subway that was out of control. The subway is about to fall to the cliff, the ultimate truth is inextricably linked with McKinn, and a Jedi battle show that has taken control of the people has officially kicked off.