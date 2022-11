Not Available

Only six months in London, Bangladeshi cab driver Mahmood picks up Dory a transvestite from a notorious gay club. Dory’ s face is bruised and blooded and it’s clear he’s just been in a fight. On their journey to the river Thames in central London, it seems diversity is the only link between them until they share a life saving moment that reveals a closer connection, linking the unlikely couple and bonding them for life.