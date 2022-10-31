Not Available

Lost Paradise in Tokyo

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Koinobori Pictures

Mikio and his older brother Saneo, who is mentally handicapped, live together and have just buried their father. One day, Mikio hires a hooker named Marin for his brother. Marin is an underground singer who goes by the name Fala. A video producer who is filming Fala's documentary finds out about her double life, and proposes to film her and Saneo's sex life. Dreaming about leaving Tokyo with Saneo with a huge sum of money from the film, Mikio and Marin agree to the offer.

Cast

Katsuya KobayashiMikio Kurosaki
Chika UchidaSatoko Nishimura (Marin)
Takaki UdaSaneo Kurosaki
Eiji OkudaSoichi Komada

