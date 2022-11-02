Not Available

Lost Ranch

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Victory Pictures Corporation

Cattlemen's Protective Association agent Tom Wade and his partner Happy are assigned to look into the disappearance of rancher John Carroll, who has been abducted by Carson, who wants to use his out-of-the-way ranch as a base for his smuggling operations. Complications arise as Carrol's daughter, Rita, looking for him, has an unfriendly run-in with Wade, then later is herself kidnapped by Carson.

Cast

Tom TylerTom Wade
Slim WhitakerSheriff
Theodore LorchHenchman Merkle
Forrest TaylorBart Carson
Lafe McKeeJohn Carroll - Rita's Father
Roger WilliamsTerry, Carson Henchman

View Full Cast >

Images