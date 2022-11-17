Lost Secrets of the Pyramid

Not Available

The Great Pyramid of Egypt may be humanity’s greatest achievement. It’s a skyscraper of stone built without computers or complex machinery. Now the secrets of the pyramid could finally be exposed, thanks to a series of astonishing new findings. Egyptologists are unearthing evidence across the country to reveal a story that tells of more than just how Egypt built a pyramid – they are discovering how the pyramid itself changed Egypt and the world. David Suzuki is joining the experts and scientists on the front-line who are unraveling new clues to the world’s greatest ancient mystery.