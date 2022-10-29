Lost Soul: The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley's Island of Dr. Moreau

Not Available

We’ve heard all the insane rumours and scandals attached to the ill-fated 1996 remake of H.G. Wells’ THE ISLAND OF DR. MOREAU. How director Richard Stanley spent four years developing the project only to be fired after four days of shooting and replaced by John Frankenheimer and how headliner Marlon Brando impacted on that decision. Now for the first time the living key players recount what really happened and why it all went so spectacularly wrong. Stanley spills the juicy beans, stars Fairuza Balk and Rob Morrow give revealing interviews, New Line head Robert Shaye, producers Ed Pressman and Tim Zinnemann chime in and numerous crew from both versions add their reminiscences. David Gregory’s epic documentary is also a veritable encyclopaedia of behind the scenes footage, concept art and storyboards, creature designs, makeup tests and candid photos to illustrate the shocking tale of eccentric artist vs. Hollywood machine.