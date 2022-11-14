Lost Town - Duell der Schwertkämpfer

Not Available

Honoring his father's dying words, a young man comes to the dusty desert village of Double Flag Town to claim his bride. Everyone looks down upon him because he looks inept and ignorant. When he kills a man who is attempting to rape his bride, he provokes the wrath of the Lethal Swordsman who is the rapist's brother and also a famous killer. Will our hero choose to escape with his bride or face the Lethal Swordsman? A highly stylized martial-arts film, in the style of Sergio Leone meets Hiroshi Teshigahara.