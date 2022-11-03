Not Available

A paint is stolen from a building during a great fire and after recovered, the police finds inside it a mysterious map. A police officer responsible for the case ask his brother (Stephen Baldwin), who is an antiques expert, to help him during investigations. Analysing the paint an fabric, he finds that the map belonged to Cristopher Columbus and the drawings in it refer to an old legend of a lost treasure. Asside from unravel mysterious riddles the police officer and his brother will have to fight against a violent gang which is after the treasure as well.