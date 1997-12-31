1997

Lost Valley

  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1997

Studio

PorchLight Entertainment

Best friends Mary-Ann (Foster) and Sandy (Thompson) are finally taking their dream expedition to New Zealand. They are accompanied by their teenage daughters Jaretha (Gillette) and Kerry (Nicoll). Issues of first night frights from the local wildlife and daughters that can't stand each other become insignificant when they come face to face with Kiwi poachers. No match for gun-toting guys, the four find themselves held prisoner and fearing for their lives.

Cast

Meg FosterMary-ann Compton
Andrea ThompsonSandy Franzetti
Kevin J. WilsonTom Blake

View Full Cast >

Images