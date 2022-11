Not Available

Mohammed was just three years old when he was sent away from Somalia without his parents to a better life in England. As a teenager in London he got involved in crime and ended up in prison where he became radicalised. As a 19-year-old he was extradited to Somalia, where he landed straight in the arms of the terrorist organisation Al-Shabab. But when Mohammed finds out that Al-Shabab is not a liberation movement, but kills innocent people, he decides to flee.