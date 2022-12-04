Not Available

Lot Lizard is a feature documentary about truck stop sex workers in America. There are three million truck drivers and thousands of truck stops throughout the United States. Many of them are frequented by sex workers who truck drivers refer to as lot lizards. The film follows Jennifer, a recovering sex worker who is trying to get her life back on track, Bobby, a man struggling to come to grips with his girlfriend's livelihood, and Betty, an aging sex worker who makes no apologies for her lifestyle. These intimate portraits hint at a broader story about America, how it deals with its 'derelicts,' and how we are implicated as consumers.