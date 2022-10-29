Not Available

Lotoman 2.0

  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Panamericana de Producciones

The Marchena family is living a great moment, but no happiness is complete. Manuel suffers from the cravings of Sobeida’s pregnancy and Modesto seeks the Woman of his Life. Susanita faces great danger and Mama Susana is diagnosed with a deadly disease. Because in life, money is not everything----will they be so lucky as to live in a united family?

Cast

Miguel CéspedesManuel
Raymond PozoModestto
Dalisa AlegríaMechy
Fernando CarrilloMarcelo De la Costa
Elizabeth RuízSobeida
Olga BuccarelliMamá Susana

View Full Cast >

Images