Lots of Trucks DVD - See big rigs rolling down the road, hauling, and moving cargo, see how a truck is built, watch as big cranes, steam shovels, and heavy haulers work at major construction sights! There's racing, toy and military trucks, plus the biggest diggers, bulldozers and dump trucks in action! Sing along songs by James Coffey! Spectacular camera footage and real-life sounds! Ages 3 - 8!