Lotus Elise - The Inside Story

This is the full, inside Story of the Lotus Elise. A fascinating behind-the-scenes look into the design, testing and production of this multi award winning sportscar. Share the tensions and triumphs of the Lotus design teams as they work against the clock, combining cutting edge technologies with that legendary Lotus 'spirit' to produce a truly radical racecar for the road. First shown on the Discovery Channel, this fascinating double video is a must for anyone with a passion for sportscars and an interest in car design. An exclusive behind the scenes look at the development, testing and production of the world’s most exciting new sportscar. Discover the inside of the car’s new technologies - including its extruded aluminium chassis. Follow the prototypes as they’re tested to destruction, put through gruelling winter tests in the Swiss Alps and dramatic brake tests on the hazardous Stelvio pass in Italy.