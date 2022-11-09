Lotzmann und das große Ganze

Not Available

In a single afternoon, the early retiree Hubert Lotzmann manages to dupe his sisters-in-law, to betray his autonomous daughter Bille to the police and to forget his wife Annemarie’s birthday. And when she finds out that he has sucked her beloved budgie into the vacuum cleaner and in the process ruined her longstanding Fuzzbuster 500 vacuum cleaner, Annemarie’s patience runs out and she kicks him out: she gives him exactly two hours till dinner – if he doesn’t return with the repaired appliance, he doesn’t need to bother returning at all!