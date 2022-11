Not Available

"Inspired by the correspondence between Rainer Maria Rilke and his psychoanalyst paramour Lou Andreas-Salomé, Miéville's sophisticated study of modern love charts the turbulent relationship between a filmmaker (Bunel) and a volatile actor (Blanc). Threaded throughout are intoxicating moments of music by Mahler and Arvo Pärt, dance, and a dialogue between two Greek statues." - BAM