Lou Reed - Ancienne Belgique 22-05-1974

Once Lou moved on from the twin-barrel assault of Hunter/Wagner, he picked up the remnants of supergroup Rhinoceros and killer bassist Prakash John (Alice Cooper's collective) and came to the Sally Can't Dance Tour with a heavily funkified sound. The arrangements were stripped down from the Berlin-era Tour (Rock 'N Roll Animal Tour), but the musicians remained top-notch. Tracklist: 01. Intro - 02. Sweet Jane - 03. I'm Waiting For The Man - 04. Lady Day - 05. Vicious - 06. Sally Can't Dance - 07. Ride Sally Ride