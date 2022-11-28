Not Available

Lou Reed Live at Capitol Theatre

    Recorded Live in 1984 at Capitol Theatre, Passaic, New Jersey 0:00:00 – Sweet Jane 0:04:05 – I’m Waiting For My Man 0:08:15 – Martial Law 0:12:57 – Down At The Arcade 0:17:22 – Legendary Hearts 0:20:48 – There She Goes Again 0:24:48 – Turn Out the Light 0:29:58 – My Red Joystick 0:35:19 – Average Guy 0:38:50 – Street Hassle 0:44:24 – Sally Can’t Dance 0:50:10 – Walk On The Wild Side 0:56:09 – Satellite Of Love 1:03:21 – New Sensation 1:11:08 – A Gift 1:14:56 – Doin’ The Things That We Want To 1:19:12 – Waves Of Fear 1:22:27 – I Love You Suzanne 1:25:35 – White Light / White Heat 1:29:54 – Turn To Me 1:34:40 – Kill Your Sons 1:40:19 – Coney Island Baby 1:45:46 – Maybe – The Chantels 1:49:35 – He’s Gone 1:53:18 – People Who Died – Jim Carroll 1:58:47 – Rock ‘N’ Roll

