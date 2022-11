Not Available

Lou Reed's melancholy album played live on stage. A phenomenal live performance by Reed, Rathke, Wasserman and Blair (and Jimmy Scott!) of this powerful concept piece. Also has live performances of 'A Dream', 'Dirty Blvd.', 'Sweet Jane', 'I'm waiting for the Man', 'Rock 'n' Roll', 'Satellite of Love' and 'Walk on the Wild Side'. Produced both in VHS and LD formats.