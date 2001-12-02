2001

Lou Reed - Transformer

  • Music
  • Documentary

In 1972, Lou Reed's second solo album Transformer elevated him from a minor cult figure to one of the best known and most talked about artists in rock & roll, with its incisive portrait of the demimonde and the distinctive hit single "Take a Walk on the Wild Side." Classic Albums: Lou Reed -- Transformer offers a look at the making of this landmark album, with Lou Reed and engineer Ken Scott offering an in-depth perspective on the recording sessions, and Herbie Flowers revealing how he came up with his memorable bass line for "Walk on the Wild Side."

Cast

David BowieHimself
Lou ReedHimself

