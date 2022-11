Not Available

Written 30 years earlier, Lou Reed’s hymn celebrates five flamboyant characters, each one a fragile icon from Andy Warhol’s Factory: Holly Woodlawn, Candy Darling, Joe Dalessandro, Joe Campbell (aka Sugar Plum Fairy) and Jackie Curtis. Over five delicate tableaux Stéphane Sednaoui films these young people proudly displaying their sexuality and creativity, each one dreaming of becoming a star on the New York scene.