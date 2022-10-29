Loud and Deep

Not Available

Down-and-out Wilbur Tuttle's luck changes when he intercepts a remote control that will cause anyone he points it at to do ... ahem, unmentionable things. Should Wilbur use the device to exact revenge on his enemies? Hell yeah! What ensues soon spirals into a citywide crisis of emulsions in which no one - young or old, rich or poor, beautiful or ugly - is safe! Meanwhile, the ruthless owners of the device are hot on Wilbur's trail, and they will stop at nothing to get their prize back... As this hilarious short film unfolds, try to hold it in!