Not Available

Killian is a successful self-made millionaire who has everything he wants but is emotionally detached from the world around him. Following a tragic event he takes a vow of silence and escapes to an island resort which he has booked out to be alone. Stella, a famous actress shows up unannounced at the resort with 12 year old Zoe, her larger than life daughter. Through Zoe's persistence Killian is forced to engage with her and face his own inhibitions, coming to terms with the world he doesn't see eye to eye with while dealing with his growing attraction to Stella. His biggest obstacle is honoring his vow of silence when he has so much he needs to say.