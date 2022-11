Not Available

Film in three parts: (1) Paranorama 3 and 4: a handmade Région Centrale. At once observation and description of the realm of vision, of what is possible to see (sound recorded at the time of shooting). (2) Paranorama 5: simple observation of the realm of vision (sound added at a later time: illustration). (3) Pierre Rivière and I: attempt at reading the first lines from Pierre Rivière's testimony, as an embodiment rather than a stage direction.