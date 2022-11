Not Available

Phenomenal drum technician Louie Bellson, who revived the Duke Ellington Orchestra during the 1950s, leads his own group in this live concert performance from Switzerland. Randy and Michael Brecker, Lew Soloff, Tom Malone, Herb Geller, Howard Johnson and Gil Goldstein are some of the featured soloists. Songs include "Explosion," "Samantha," "Niles Ahead," "The Drum Squad," "Blues for Freddy," and "We've Come a Long Way Together."