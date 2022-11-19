Louie Giglio: Grace - The One and Only

Not Available

Yet the core of the story is the gospel. Unique to the person and message of Jesus Christ, grace is simply God at work doing what we could never do. Nothing we can say or do can elicit more or less of the lavish grace of God. Grace is the essence of our Creator and the way to a personal connection with Him that lasts forever and the source of the strength that enables us to walk in truth. 'For God made Jesus, who knew no sin, to become sin on our behalf, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.' (2 Corinthians 5:21) The Grace that is freely given cost the Son of God everything…and ignites within all who receive it a desire to live for the One who sets us free.