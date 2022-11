2006

Jazz Icons: Louis Armstrong is one of the only known complete Armstrong concerts from the 1950s to be captured on film. This 55-minute set, filmed in Belgium in 1959, features many of Satchmo’s greatest songs including “Mack The Knife”, “When It’s Sleepy Time Down South” and “Stompin’ At The Savoy,” backed by his stellar band the All-Stars, featuring Trummy Young, Peanuts Hucko, Billy Kyle, Danny Barcelona and Mort Herbert.