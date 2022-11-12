Not Available

Louis Armstrong live in Stockholm 1962 features a TV appearance by Armstrong from 1962 -- working on trumpet and vocals with a small group that includes Trummy Young on trombone -- and which features Monica Zetterlund guesting on vocals on one number, and Jewel Brown singing on another. The image is a bit grainy at times -- really best on the closeups -- and the performance features 12 numbers that include "Indiana", "A Kiss To Build A Dream On", "Blueberry Hill", "My Man", "After You've Gone", and "Mack The Knife"