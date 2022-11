Not Available

Best known for his unique style on the jazz trumpet (and his famously inflated cheeks), Louis Armstrong became an enduring figure in pop culture thanks to his distinctively phrased bass singing and engaging personality. Produced by Armstrong in the 1960s, this special captures Satchmo in his element as he delivers a variety of his signature songs, including "Hello, Dolly," "When It's Sleepy Time Down South" and "C'est Si Bon."