Louis C.K.: Chewed Up

Not Available

Profane, vulgar and obscenely funny, Louis C.K. insists on telling the truth, whether you like it or not! Join the Emmy Award-winning stand-up comic and TV star (Lucky Louie) as he shares his thoughts on the stuff everyone thinks about -- male bodily fluids, the joys of being white, the difference between women and girls -- but never has the nerve to say. It's Louis C.K. at his risk-taking best: fearless, honest and totally outrageous! Nominated for the 2009 Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Special