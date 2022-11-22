Louis-Jose Houde - Les Heures Verticales

Not Available

This is to address a wink to the phrase "The Vertical Hour" by French writer Louis-Ferdinand Céline, which refers to these tests that life sends us and to which we must stand up and right that Louis-José Houde and headlined his latest work. Articulating his jokes around the canvas, the thirties drew on his personal background and in these little things every day to tie his numbers. With the result, a funny together from beginning to end, always biting, but never vulgar or offensive.