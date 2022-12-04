Louis & Luca: The Big Cheese Race

Not Available

When Louis the Magpie hears about the traditional Cheese Race between his hometown and the neighboring village, he is immediately hooked. Finally a chance to prove himself a true racing champion! Carried away by his enthusiasm, he doesn’t hesitate to place a secret bet on his team’s victory: he puts the entire house and the amazing workshop of this friend, brilliant inventor Alfie on the line. Certainly a price that his opponent Clapton, the director of the local cheese factory, wouldn’t want to miss out on! With his best buddy Luca the Hedgehog and clever Alfie on his team, Louis has no doubt they will win. However, his confidence is shattered when Clapton’s team is boosted by a wacky comedian and a fierce gorilla. Will Alfie forgive Louis and will the friends bring home the victory against all odds?