Louis & Nolan – The Big Cheese Race

Not Available

A new film from the workshop of one of Norway’s most prolific animators: after a competition ends in a draw, two rival villages, Flåklypa and Slidre, decide to re-launch their traditional cheese race after years of inactivity. The boastful bird Nolan, the anxious hedgehog Louis and the kind-hearted inventor Reodor are sure they’ll come out on top in this adventurous showdown, but their opponents are not to be taken lightly, and there’s much more than honour at stake here. This stop motion animation takes a refreshingly original approach and is sustained by the vividness of its charismatic characters, poking gentle fun at self-overestimation and local patriotism, while at the same time serving as a tribute to solidarity, resourcefulness and the knack for making a virtue out of necessity.