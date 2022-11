Not Available

When Louisiana-born trumpet player Louis Prima ("The Chief") married Virginia-born singer Keely Smith ("The Queen of Swing"), their union created a magical sound that dominated 1950s jazz. Here, the legendary musicians are at the top of their game in vintage live performances, delivering such signature standards as "Sing Sing Sing," "Up a Lazy River," "Saints Go Marching In" and "Old Black Magic," to name just a few.