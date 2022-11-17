Louis The Ferris Wheel Kid

Not Available

Louis is a child as free as the twists and turns of the amusement park where he grew up because of his parents' job. Going from town to town bringing joy and fun to people has always been part of Louis's life. But now this is about to change. Louis, who has studied so far in a mobile elementary school, will have to move to the stability of a house where he can begging his high school years. Filmmaker Tara Fallaux makes the portrait of this moment of change in the life of a child.