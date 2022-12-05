Louis Theroux: Altered States - Love Without Limits

Not Available

Louix Theroux explores whether the traditional model of marriage is still fit for purpose. For hundreds of years, romantic relationships in western society have been based on the idea of monogamy: two people, together, forever. But with nearly 50% of all US marriages ending in divorce, is this traditional model still fit for purpose? Louis travels to Portland, Oregon, to learn about a movement that wants to rewrite the rule book on intimate relationships. Portland is regarded as the capital of polyamory, the practice of having more than one partner with the knowledge of all partners involved. He discovers a whole spectrum of non-traditional family setups: some that work and some that have been pushed to breaking point.