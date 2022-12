Not Available

Join Louis for a very special Livestream performance on December 12 at 8PM GMT/12PM PT. Louis will be getting his band and crew back together to put on a brand new show for you all! Louis’ show will be supporting five causes that are very close to his heart; FareShare (https://fareshare.org.uk), Crew Nation (https://livenation.com/crewnation), Stagehand (https://www.stagehand.org.uk), Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice (https://www.bluebellwood.org) & Louis’ own touring crew.