In the Louis Who? What you should know about Louis Agassiz, the viewer is confronted by the history of colonialism and oppression as created by Louis Agassiz. Like a messenger from times past, Sasha Huber enters the picture on a gleaming black horse, telling the passers-by of Praça Agassiz, in the suburbs of Rio, about the person who gave the square its name: “Scientist, naturalist, glaciologist, influential racist, pioneering thinker of apartheid…”